Manchester City – Real Madrid live | Benzema put the 4-3 penalty to Panenka

Asencio came to look for the equalizer and Vinicius came out limping and the alarms went off within Madrid.

Sterling It is swept and could not finish off and City won a corner kick. He was saved Madrid of the fifth.

Karim Benzema mark from the 11 steps. The Frenchman makes it 4-3 with a masterful charge along Panenka. Go trust the merengue scorer.

Hand of Laporte within the area and Madrid has the possibility of the discount.

Enter Ceballos for Modric. Madrid makes changes out of desperation so as not to go to the Bernabu two goals behind.

Luka modric a defender on the edge of the area was removed and his shot went to the side of the post. Ancelotti looks desperate in the meringue bench.

Mahrez crosses his shot inside the small area and passed inches from the City put the fifth. Nightmarish minutes for him Real Madrid.

Bernard put a goal poem. He found a ball after a law of the advantage and puts the ball to the upper left corner with a spectacular definition.

Two incredible 21-year-olds. pick one Foden

Vincius Junior #UCLpic.twitter.com/rMMw1doO1P ? UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 26, 2022

Rodrygo leaves and Camavinga enters. Ancelotti wants more depth in the attack to go back with the draw, at least.

Laporte he finished off only in front of the merengue arch, but Courtois he was wise and saved the meringues from a fourth goal.

The match enters a few moments of calm after the snap started with breakneck speed. For the moment the real Madrid no longer suffers on defense. The best is coming at the Etihad!

Again Benzema He receives a filtered pass down the wing and sent a cross that was looking for Vinicius, but the locals’ defense managed to cut.

Benzema entered the rival area on the left side, but his shot crashed into defensive legs in another dangerous play for the Real Madrid.

What a gem from Vinicius to culminate with a great goal to give Real Madrid an oxygen tank. The Brazilian saved the meringues with a cross shot.

Guardiola won the yellow for a claim to the whistle.

Real Madrid makes a mistake at the start and City gets the third through the golden boy, who gets it through a cross from Fernandinho and Foden finishes off with his head to extend the Citizens’ lead.

Mahrez He only profiled the goal and his shot crossed it on one side and the ball hit the post. The Madrid He was saved from the third by a miracle.

real Madrid seeks to shorten the distance in the first leg semifinal against a City who has been very precise in the first 45 minutes.

The teams returned to the Etihad field and started the second half in this game

HALF TIME Champions League football De Bruyne & Jesus put Man. City in control

Clinical Benzema halves deficit What will happen next? #UCL ? UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 26, 2022

With a minimum advantageCity goes into the break beating Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola He was not happy after the failures of his squad. Ancelottimeanwhile, seems to have regained confidence.

It is added one minute at the first time

After Benzema’s discount, the locals look for the rival goalkeeper and seek to leave with a little more to rest.

Fernandinho enter the field. John Stones couldn’t stand and came out touched for the first change of the match. This band has a new owner.

Mendy He took the center and, with the seal of the house before a bad one from Zinchenko, Benzema finished and discounted for Madrid. Karim again.

Benzema Center, David Alaba’s header and Madrid was close to discounting in this first part.

Against City coup. Gabril Jess knocked for Kevin de Bruyne…this opened opened to Fodenshot inside the area… close cross shot.

Ball that came to Mahrez on the right, shot inside the area and his ball went to the side. I didn’t see Foden in the center. City lost the third.

Ederson he starts the start badly… he loses the ball… Vini’s attempt that touched in Rben Days and the ball hit the post. At the end there was a whistle.

Karim Benzema opened for Vinicius jr.he cut to his mark, shot inside the area but the shot went wide to corner. The first of Madrid.

ball for Phil Fodenmade a great reception but the ball did not reach any local attacker. Praise clear and in the end an offside was marked that there was not.

Center Kevin deBruyne from the left. David Alaba did not make a good coverage, Gabriel Jess turned around and made it 2-0. Good advantage for the locals.

play of Karim Benzema with Rodrygo. The City defense pressed well and avoided a possible shot at the goal by Ederson.

Center Riyadh Mahrez that nods Kevin deBruyne and so he made it 1-0. Dani Carvajal did not arrive to try to cut the ball.

arrrraaaancoooo! The first semi-final of the first leg is already played at Etihad Stadium

The City fans did not let the Champions League anthem be heard. Boos for the anthem at Etihad.

As he Manchester City and Real Madrid appear on the playing field. Kevin deBruyne comes out and doubts of a possible annoyance are cleared.

after listening “Bluemoon”the fans of Manchester City sing to their team under the tune and song of “Hey Jude!” of The Beatles.

The flags at Etihad begin to wave and everything is ready for both teams to take to the pitch.

Both teams continue to warm up on the Etihad pitch. Only the Madrid goalkeeper, Courtois I already went to the dressing room.

Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernando Silva, Mahrez, Foden and Gabril Jess

Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius, Rodrygo and F. Mendy

all ready in Etihad Stadium for the first Champions League semi-final match between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The first semi-final of the Champions League is at stake. Manchester City and Real Madrid They face each other in the first leg for a place in the grand final in Paris.

The Etihad Stadium witness a duel already common in recent seasons of the top European football competition at club level. Aboth have great options to win both the Premier League and La Liga respectively.

In USA BRAND We bring you the minute by minute and everything that happens to this match, both in the previous one and after the end of it. The applicant for ‘Orejona’ receives the ‘king‘ of the competition in a game that is coming exciting for the fan.