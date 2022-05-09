Manchester City rescue by Cristiano Ronaldo still capsizes England, Real Madrid want to keep Modric forever

What’s next after this ad

CR7 this saviour!

Yesterday in England there was a big Premier League game between Manchester United and Chelsea. And the Red Devils were again saved by a certain Cristiano Ronaldo who is on the front page of almost all the media across the Channel. “Ron and only himsums up, for example, the Manchester Evening News. For the Daily Express also it was necessary to honor the Portuguese. “Ron is the only good point for United“says the tabloid. “Ronaldo to the rescue of Rangnick“, explains for his part the DailyMirror but which specifies that the United coach has already found a way out for the post-Manchester. Indeed, Ralf Rangnick will become the future coach of Austria at the end of the season.

Modric forever?

La casa Blanca wants to keep Modric “for all time“, Explain ace. The Madrid leaders and the Croatian have agreed to continue until 2023, with one more year optional. But above all, adds the newspaper, when Modric is done with his career, Real wants to open the doors of the White House to him, so that he can join the sports structure, and therefore stay at the club for life.

Lewandowski blocked at Bayern

We still talk about Robert Lewandowski in Catalonia and on the cover of Sport. And if yesterday was to announce his desire to leave for Barcelona, ​​this time it’s different. Indeed, according to the daily, Bayern declares Lewandowski untransferable. The rest of this file therefore promises to be tense, because at the same time the Pole keeps his idea of ​​​​leaving the Bundesliga and changing scenery.