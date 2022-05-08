Manchester City thrashes and ties half a Premier League title

Manchester, England.

Manchester City did not miss the opportunity and accelerated at the Etihad Stadium to respond to the Liverpool’s stumble on Saturday against Tottenham (1-1) with a solvent victory, an unappealable win against Newcastle (5-0) to extend the lead in the lead and caress the Premier. Three days remain for the end of the course and the group of the Spanish Pep Guardiola already leads Jurgen Klopp’s Reds by three points. Liverpool’s setback was a boost for City, depressed after the unexpected European goodbye suffered last Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Before the break, City, who had previously recalled, in the warm-up, the league they won ten years ago thanks to a goal from Argentine Sergio Kun Agüero and which changed the club’s history, had already put victory on track. Newcastle, who struggled at the beginning of the season until the arrival of new investors, has reached the final stretch with nothing at stake. Calm, with homework done. He did not question the superiority of a rival who opened the scoring after twenty minutes. A ball put in by Joao Cancelo was picked up by Raheem Sterling who beat Martin Dubravka for the first time. The second goal came shortly before the break, in full offensive action by the Citizens. It was signed by Aymeric Laporte.

With the uneven crash, he underpinned his victory at game time. On a corner kick taken by Kevin de Bruyne, the Spanish Rodrigo appeared to take the ball into the net for the third time. The clash was eternal for Newcastle who only tried to avoid a blushing marker at the Etihad. He did not succeed at all because in the final stretch City increased his income. He crushed the rival. In the 90th minute, Phil Foden beat Dubravka again after receiving a cross from Oleksandr Zinchenko. And in 93, Raheem Sterling scored the fifth off a pass from Jack Grealish.