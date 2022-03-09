Manchester City, to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after a goalless draw against Sporting

2022-03-09
The Manchester City qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League after drawing 0-0 at their stadium against Sporting Lisbonthanks to a 5-0 win in the first leg in Portugal.
In a match in which they dominated, but without exhibiting the usual offensive game, the team of Pep Guardiola He managed to score a goal at the beginning of the second half, by Gabriel Jesús, but it was annulled for offside by the Brazilian striker.
Despite deciding the tie in the first leg, Pep Guardiola He did not want to take risks and only left three regular starters on the bench, the Belgian Kevin de Bruyne, the Algerian Riyad Mahrez and the Spanish Rodri.
The other change was forced: the Portuguese winger Joao Cancelo, sick, left his position to the young Conrad Egan-Riley, who at 19 years old made his debut in a European match.
City began dominating, but without imprinting their usual speed on their game, thus facilitating the defensive work of the Portuguese, who were not much encouraged to look for the goal defended by the Brazilian Ederson Moraes.
Little by little, Guardiola’s team increased its revolutions and in the 24th minute the first chance of scoring came, in a shot by Phil Foden that the Spanish goalkeeper Antonio Adán took out with his fists.
The other clear opportunity that the City before the break it was a one-on-one between Raheem Sterling and Adán that the Spanish goalkeeper took out with one hand (38).
The entrance to the pitch of Mahrez, one of the fittest players in the Citywas noticed as soon as the second half began, since an individual play by the Algerian sent Gabriel Jesús into the net, although the referee annulled the Brazilian striker’s goal for offside (47).
Gabriel Jesus tried again shortly after, but Adán saved in two times (56).
In the last half hour, the Sporting He seemed to take a step forward to look for a prestigious victory and the Englishman Marcus Edwards had one of the first chances for Sporting, in a shot from inside the area that Ederson saved (60).
In the final stretch, Guardiola He allowed himself the luxury of exchanging Ederson for Scott Carson, not because of the Brazilian’s injury, but to give the 36-year-old veteran goalkeeper the chance to make his Champions League debut.
And Carson responded by throwing himself at Paulinho’s feet to save the Portuguese striker’s goal (76).
Carson could not celebrate his debut in Champions with a victory, but with City qualifying for the quarterfinals in a competition in which they are the current runner-up.