Manchester City, to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after a goalless draw against Sporting

2022-03-09

The Manchester City qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League after drawing 0-0 at their stadium against Sporting Lisbonthanks to a 5-0 win in the first leg in Portugal.

In a match in which they dominated, but without exhibiting the usual offensive game, the team of Pep Guardiola He managed to score a goal at the beginning of the second half, by Gabriel Jesús, but it was annulled for offside by the Brazilian striker.

Despite deciding the tie in the first leg, Pep Guardiola He did not want to take risks and only left three regular starters on the bench, the Belgian Kevin de Bruyne, the Algerian Riyad Mahrez and the Spanish Rodri.

The other change was forced: the Portuguese winger Joao Cancelo, sick, left his position to the young Conrad Egan-Riley, who at 19 years old made his debut in a European match.

City began dominating, but without imprinting their usual speed on their game, thus facilitating the defensive work of the Portuguese, who were not much encouraged to look for the goal defended by the Brazilian Ederson Moraes.

Little by little, Guardiola’s team increased its revolutions and in the 24th minute the first chance of scoring came, in a shot by Phil Foden that the Spanish goalkeeper Antonio Adán took out with his fists.

The other clear opportunity that the City before the break it was a one-on-one between Raheem Sterling and Adán that the Spanish goalkeeper took out with one hand (38).