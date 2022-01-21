Manchester City try to close for Julian Alvarez, he wants to pay the clause immediately

Latest news football market Naples – One of the names that will animate the next summer transfer market is probably that of Julian Alvarez, extraordinary talent of River Plate. This is a real opportunity since in his contract there is a twenty million release clause which makes him very appetizing and interesting. Among the many teams that have moved for him there are several Italian clubs, starting from Inter up to Naples, also passing through Atalanta and Fiorentina.

Julian Alvarez, City are serious

According to what was reported by Tyc Sports, however, the team most willing to strike the blow is Manchester City, willing to immediately pay the twenty million provided for in the release clause. As a result, he could immediately take him to Pep Guardiola’s court.