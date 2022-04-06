Manchester City vs. Atlético Madrid – Match Report – April 5, 2022

Atlético will have to jump to Wanda to look for City. The risk they tried to avoid in Manchester will be an obligation in Madrid.

Only Kevin de Bruyne could prove him wrong. Diego Simeon. The Belgian, helped by a spark from Phil Foden, who invented the pass that changed the night, destabilized the Argentine’s plan, ended with 70 minutes of being fed up in Manchester and made it possible for City to take advantage of their feud against Atlético de Madrid.

Fodenwho began the duel on the bench, took a minute to connect with DeBruyne and get what you were looking for Guardiola from the start: take down the crowded defense of a Athletic who signed the tie from the beginning and did not consider attacking until the second half.

Had Simeone Of course, the tie was not going to be decided at the Etihad, far from it. That losing her in Manchester was not an option. That giving up the attacking game was a much better idea than allowing the Manchester City to your area.

The Athletic, on his first visit to the English stadium, spent the first 45 minutes without knowing one of the halves of the field. He lived close to his area, defending in a space of 20 meters and with a simple scheme. Two lines of five. Two lines dedicated solely to defending. Even Kondogbia was surprised when he desperately tried to mount a counterattack and saw that his teammates were left behind. They didn’t see it clearly.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring against Atlético de Madrid AP

The risk was not worth it for a team aware that this would take longer, that the option goes through the Wanda. That is why Jan Oblak endured the whistles of the stands without any problem. The Slovenian lost time and made the local fans desperate. Part of the plan. Not even direct kicks of him out of him were a problem. The goal was not to get dislodged and the Athletic he got it for 70 minutes.

The City he could only shoot from a distance, focus the attack on a huge Cancelo and send inert centers into the hands of oblak. That was the production of those of Guardiolaaccustomed to the fact that the prize does not take long to fall.

But Simeone he got what he wanted. He had canceled 45 minutes of the tie and it was time to show his head. He did it Griezmann, with a career from his field that seemed long. she made it too Mark Llorente, culminating a counterattack that ended with a timid shot to the body of Ederson.

The match suffered a mini-tear, enough for it to heat up and for Simeone I thought I smelled blood. In one stroke, the Argentine took out Koke, Griezmann and Llorenteand put to Cunha, Correa and DePaul. I wanted speed, scared. Guardiolawho saw the match stalled and his rival with a new engine, kicked Gundogan, Mahrez and Sterling to give entrance to Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Grealish. Three light bulbs.

Manchester City’s Nathan Ake vs. Atletico’s Marcos Llorente – Champions League Getty Images

It took immediate effect. Foden found the hole. He filtered a ball for De Bruyne between three Atlético defenders and the Belgian, one step ahead, narrowly beat Oblak.

The dreaded moment has come Simeonethe City already achieved its goal Simeone the plan fell through. The 1-0 was not a disaster, but it was confirmation that the approach was not infallible, far from it.

Now to Athletic It’s your turn to try to come back. He will not be worth going out to wait or the double line of five defenses. The Athletic will have to jump to the Wanda to look for the City. The risk they tried to avoid in Manchester will be an obligation in Madrid.