Manchester City vs Manchester United (4-1): Citizens, lone leader

The Matchday 28 of the premier league keep going and Etihad Stadium lived a real great gamewell the Manchester City did the honors to Unitedplayed a great game for them and ended up taking the 3 points, so still 6 points behind Liverpool.

Manchester United did not count with his best player this day, well Cristiano Ronaldo He didn’t even go to the bank. It was reported that the Lusitanian suffered from a hip injury and for that reason he did not face City.

The match started quite movingoe intense by both teams, because despite the fact that City seemed dominating, the Manchester United never lowered their arms and tried to answer as possible; the goals would not take long to fall.

Manchester derby goals

To the minute 5 would come the first goal of the game, because after a great play by Jack Grealish by left wingthe ball fell to Kevin DeBruyne in the center of the area, where despite the launch of a defender, He ended up scoring the first goal of the day.

The United would take little time to respondwell Jadon Sancho would match the score to minute 22 and I would put a lot of emotion into manchester derby, same as imagined would be more even but ended up leaning for City.

to 28 a rather peculiar move would come, because City finished off the goal and De Gea saved spectacularly; there was a second shot that stopped the defending but the third time was the charm and De Bruyne would score his brace.

For the second halfwith a clear domain of Manchester City, the game would be sentenced by Riyadh Mahrezwho took advantage of a corner kick to take the air ball, finish off the goal and score 3-1.

Manchester United looked for the equalizer but City controlled hethe party threadsin the end despite the fact that it was reviewed in the VAR, Mahrez would mark his doublet after receiving a great pass and beating De Gea, making it 4-1 in this Derby.

