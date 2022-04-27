Manchester City vs. Real Madrid – Match Report – April 26, 2022

Real Madrid lived for a few minutes, a kind of unexplained ecstasy, after continually seeing themselves inferior and finally coming to the surface

In the game in which other teams would have lost the tie, Real Madrid revived three times against Manchester City, from the depths of the Etihad, to go to the Bernabéu with a magical and unpredictable defeat (4-3) for everyone except for white history.

With a Karim Benzema sweetened by the ‘Champions‘, which scored a great goal and a penalty throughout Panenkaand with a Vinicius who signed a run at full speed down the right wing that he signed with a goal of many carats, Real Madrid neutralized the goals of Kevin de Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silvato ensure that the crossing is decided in Madrid.

The weight of history, the one that was mentioned Guardiola, rescued Real Madrid after a horrible first half hour for the white team. To the real Madrid the packaging lasted, the one you mentioned Guardiola like the big white feature, minute and a half. The ‘Hey Jude’ was still playing at the Etihad or the whistles to the anthem of the ‘Champions‘ when Riyadh Mahrez, With amazing ease, he slipped between three Madrid players to position himself in his good profile and put a closed center that DeBruynein the space between the pivot and the center backs, headed into the net.

Benzema Panenka penalty against Manchester City Getty Images

The fastest goal in ‘Champions‘ of the City fell like a bomb in a lethargic, gloomy and lost Real Madrid. As if he was the contender, as if his farmland wasn’t the semi-finals. those of Ancelottiwith Kroos overflowed, they bled profusely and the City he smelled it DeBruyneagain with space, hung the ball into the area ten minutes after the 1-0. Gabriel Jesus his back was turned, but in two touches he got rid of a Praise flimsy. She faced Courtois and signed the 2-0.

And Real Madrid had to give thanks because the bathroom, in terms of goalscoring, ended there. Because Phil Foden and Riyadh Mahrezto the despair of Guardiola, they missed each hand to hand. He came out alive real Madridwhich only needed a glimpse of occasion to stretch.

The 2-1 arose from a Modric fight for the ball and a Mendy cross into the box. Benzema ahead of Zinchenkosaw the light.

Real Madrid, without knowing how, was on its feet. Wounded, bruised and reeling, but somehow still in the fight.

The wear of the first half left victims. stoneswhich broke after half an hour, and Praisewhich did not last beyond the break. Guardiola rebuilt his team with Fernandinho on the right side and Ancelotti gave entrance to Nacho Fernandez.

But the festival did not stop. Real Madrid spent a lifetime on a mistake by Militao that left Mahrez alone against Courtois. The Algerian ran into a post, which spat out the ball, and Foden at an empty door, with almost no reaction time, he fired and Carvajal on the goal line he took the ball out.

Miracle, but a miracle that it would not be repeated on the next play. Fault in the exit of ball of Mendy, Fernandinho won the bottom line as a winger and tempered a center that Foden this time he didn’t miss.

Again Real Madrid on the canvas, again the City with the knife. Another miracle, this time from Vinícius. The Brazilian exploited the weakness of Fernandinho and broke it with a feint in midfield. He came out like a motorcycle, to the area, and did not fail before Ederson.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates against Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League Semi Final Getty Images

Real Madrid lived their best minutes, a kind of ecstasy without explanation, for continually seeing themselves inferior and for always coming to the surface, but the 3-3 never came. To the City the effort was noted in his legs and real Madrid she lacked the determination to go looking for him. The 3-2 pleased both, but the ball was light blue.

15 minutes from the end Kroos brought down Zinchenko at the front of the area, the referee allowed to continue, Bernard Silva picked up the ball and put it in a square. dead the real Madrid? He still had one life left.

On a lateral foul, Laporte touched the ball with one hand. Clear penalty, the last miracle, but not the last wonder. Benzema, who had just missed two penalties in Pamplona against Osasunaraised the entire stadium by pushing the ball into the net with a ‘Panenka‘. Amazing. Guardiola sat in a fridge. She couldn’t believe what had happened.

Their City had subdued Real Madrid in every way possible. And still he didn’t bring it down. Precisely because this is the Real Madrid.