Manchester City wins the race for Haaland and will announce it in the coming days

Manchester City plans to announce the signing of Erling Haaland in the coming days, according to different sources told ESPN.

The team led by Pep Guardiola already has an agreement with the Norwegian and is finalizing the details so that the still Borussia Dortmund striker can travel to Manchester and definitively close an operation that has been in negotiations for months.

Barcelona and especially Real Madrid have also shown interest in Haaland in recent months but City have always been favorites to win the race for his services.

Barça never had a real chance of being able to undertake the operation, while in Madrid the priority since last summer was and is the signing of Kylian Mbappé.

Madrid made some attempts in recent months to find out the details of the operation, but in March at Manchester City they were optimistic about their chances of beating the whites in the race for his signing.

The agreement with the English giant is now a reality and it is not ruled out that the announcement of the signing coincides with the celebrations of the tenth anniversary of Sergio Agüero’s famous goal against Crystal Palace that gave them the Premier League title in 2012.

City recently said goodbye to the chances of winning the Champions League after losing to Madrid in the semi-finals and the club hopes that Haaland’s arrival will serve as a “definitive leap” to qualify for all titles.

However, he is seen as a strategic signing both for what he can contribute at a sporting level and for being surely the most mediatic signing that has arrived at the Etihad Stadium since the Sheikh Mansour era began.

Real Madrid pressed until the end with a “very interesting” offer, however, despite the fact that Haaland did not take a dim view of the white option, the blue option was prioritized considering that, sportingly, the Norwegian would have even more prominence in the city of Manchester.

Clubs like FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have also applied for Haaland’s contract. In the first case, those of Joan Laporta were never well positioned since the economic possibilities of the Catalans are very far from the numbers of the signing.

In the German case, it is interpreted from various points in the operation that Haaland’s desire to leave Germany was key in ruling out the Bavarian option. At Borussia Dortmund it has been taken for granted that Haaland would end up at City for three weeks.

The intention of the still Haaland club was to close the sale of the Norwegian before the shareholders’ meeting this month. The operation would close around 70 million euros without including commissions.

Erling Haaland had the option of joining Manchester City last January, but the delicate health situation of his representative, the recently deceased Mino Raiola, made it impossible for the Norwegian to arrive at City earlier. In addition, that same month coincided with Real Madrid’s offensive, so the player’s entourage preferred to wait to hear all the offers and not rush to decide his future.

Haaland is 21 years old and this year he has played 23 games in the Bundesliga, scoring 21 goals. Despite the fact that injuries have not accompanied him during this course, the striker scored 3 goals in the 3 Champions League games that he has played with Borussia Dortmund.