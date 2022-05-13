Manchester City’s historic goal turns a decade

It was minute 93:20 of the match that Manchester City played against Queens Park Rangers with a 2-2 scoreline when time stopped forever. At that time the champion was the city’s neighbor, Manchester United. But Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero appeared to enter the annals of the history of the Premier and, above all, of his team. The commentator Martin Tyler went crazy with that shot of the Argentine recounting the mythical “Agüerooooooooooooo”. The Citizen striker took off his shirt and ran towards the corner chased by all his teammates. That moment turns 10 today.

Something that changed the future of Manchester City and is the answer to the growth of the team in the last decade. Agüero is the reason for the successes that have been arriving during these years and, therefore, today the club considers him one of its legends by inaugurating a statue made by the artist Andy Scott in the surroundings of the Etihad Stadium. Other players who already have one are David Silva and Vicent Kompany.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, Aguero won 15 titles (five Premier, six League Cup, one FA Cup and three Community Sheld). Besides, He is the top scorer in history with 260 goals in 390 games played.

Agüero will be present during the inauguration of his statue. This is reminiscent of the celebration of the Argentine with the shirt in his hand while waving it. In addition, the club released a special edition shirt in tribute to Kun that was used by the team in the run-up to last Sunday’s game against Newcastle. Also some shoes from the brand that sponsors the team and the former Manchester City striker.