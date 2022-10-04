Manchester United: a new bomb on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

According to information revealed on Monday by the British media, the Telegraph, the coach of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag, would be ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this winter, while the Dutch technician had announced at the start of the season that he wanted to keep the Portuguese .

Confined to a substitute role at Manchester United since the start of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo could put an end to his ordeal with the Reds Devils this winter. Retained by his leaders despite his desire to leave the Mancunians at the last summer transfer window, the Portuguese could try his luck again in a few months, at the next winter transfer window. And this time, the English team will not try to put a spoke in his wheels.

In any case, this is what the Telegraph media announced on Monday evening. According to the British tabloid, coach Erik ten Hag would be willing to let his star go this winter, despite his repetitive outings at the start of the season where he assured to keep the fivefold Ballon d’Or. Visibly tired of justifying each time whether or not the 37-year-old player enters the field, when the latter is practically no longer part of the Dutch technician’s plans, the former Ajax coach finally opted for the sale. of the captain of the Portuguese selection, according to the daily.

Left on the bench this weekend during the derby against Manchester City (3-6), Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to gain more playing time with a view to the 2022 World Cup (November 20-December 18). The plan of the former Madrid player is to have a good World Cup in order to convince the probable suitors who, so far, have been left wanting. Only Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal have shown any real interest in the Portuguese superstar.

