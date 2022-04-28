Manchester United and Chelsea back to back, Cristiano Ronaldo goalscorer, Lukaku plays 20 minutes

After defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal, Manchester United welcomes Chelsea to Old Trafford this Thursday evening in an advanced match of the 37th day of the Premier League. Originally scheduled for May 15, the match was brought forward due to Chelsea’s qualification for the FA Cup final which will take place on May 14 against Liverpool. Goal from Marcos Alonso, equalizer from Cristiano Ronaldo: Mancunians and Blues shared at the end of this game (1-1).

Eager to strengthen their third place, the Blues increased their attacks on the left and right flanks but Manchester held firm even though their defense struggled to bring out a cross from Marcos Alonso (3rd), that a shot from Mason Mount was blocked by a guard (4th) and that David de Gea fended off a powerful strike from Reece James (5th). At the quarter of an hour, the Mancunians left their zone and folded Chelsea in front of their surface thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Nemanja Matic and Bruno Fernandes. But the Blues held their ground and regained their dominance that Kai Havertz did not materialize. The German striker lost his duel with De Gea exited at full speed (28th) before seeing his header repelled by the Spanish goalkeeper (36th).