Manchester United and England slaughter Cristiano Ronaldo!

Cristiano Ronaldo is red with anger. Last night, the Portuguese star started on the bench again as Manchester United hosted Tottenham. Nothing surprising so far since CR7 is only a replacement in the eyes of Erik ten Hag. But the Dutch technician decided not to bring him into play, preferring to bet on Anthony Elanga and Christian Eriksen. This twisted the Portuguese international who decided to return to the locker room before the end of the meeting. This new affront was the straw that broke the camel’s back for CR7, which has suffered several blows since the start of the season.

Besides being demoted in the hierarchy of Mancunian attackers, the 37-year-old has had several disagreements with his coach. During the summer preparation, Ten Hag did not appreciate the attitude of the Portuguese star, who had missed the tour in Asia and pushed to leave. During a friendly against Rayo Vallecano this summer, he had already left the bench before the end of the match after being replaced. At that time, he wanted to leave the club. Ten Hag had cropped the player. Recently, the two men have been opposed again.

Too much humiliation for CR7

While MU was humiliated at rival City, the Dutchman had left CR7 on the bench and explained that he had not brought him in out of respect for his career. Against Newcastle, he decided to replace him in the 79th minute. What did not please the Portuguese, who expressed his dissatisfaction. Ten Hag therefore warned him at a press conference on Tuesday: “No player is happy to leave. I understand that. I have no problem with him. He just has to convince me that he can be on the pitch.”

Difficult not being on the bench. Last night, he therefore warmed up for a long time but he did not come into play. Annoyed, he went to the locker room. After the game, Erik ten Hag said of him: “He was there, I saw him, but I didn’t speak to him. I’ll take care of that tomorrow, not today. We celebrate this victory and now we have to recover for Chelsea on Saturday”. Same speech from Lisandro Martinez. “I did not see anything. I do not know. I enjoy with the guys, we won, and that’s important.. On the side of the English press, this new stroke of blood did not go unnoticed.

MU will sanction him

the Manchester Evening News indicates that his attitude was judged”unacceptable” by Ten Hag. For his part, The Sun indicates that ‘Cristiano Ronaldo is set for a showdown with Erik ten Hag after storming the tunnel ahead of Man Utd-Tottenham end’. The English media indicates that it is not certain that the player stayed in the locker room after the match to listen to the coach’s speech. Former England defender Danny Mills tackled the Lusitanian star: “I think it’s disrespectful to the team, to the manager, to the fans”.

He added : “They win 2-0. What reproach can he have? If they lost 2-0 it still wouldn’t be good, but I would kind of understand that. He clearly thinks he’s bigger than the club.” Fans can’t take it anymore, too, although some have defended him by saying that ETH is disrespectful to him. But many believe that it was not exemplary. “Ronaldo is a disgrace. 37 years old and he goes away like a spoiled child”, we could read. Another said: ‘Ronaldo should leave Manchester United for himself and his legacy’. Fans are up. And they are not alone. According El Larguero, Manchester United will sanction CR7 for his early departure. The rag is burning!