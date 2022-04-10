Manchester United: Angry Cristiano Ronaldo breaks young fan’s phone before apologizing

On Saturday, Manchester United lost 1-0 against Everton in the 32nd day of the Premier League. After this defeat, Cristiano Ronaldo, who was particularly angry, is accused of having broken the phone of a young supporter. On his social networks, the Portuguese apologized.

“It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times like the one we are going through. Nevertheless, we must always be respectful, patient and set an example for all young people who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to attend a match Old Trafford, as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship”he said on his social networks.

After 32 English league games, Manchester United is in a disappointing 7th place with 51 points and is 6 points behind Tottenham, who hold the last qualifying spot for the next Champions League, currently being fourth with 57 points.