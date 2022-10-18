Manchester United are biting their fingers, “it’s too late” for Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

Tired of his situation and with his relationship with Erik Ten Hag broken, Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United. It’s too late to regret it.

Cristiano Ronaldo drags his spleen through the halls of Manchester United. A trend launched last summer that has since continued to be confirmed. His relationship with Erik Ten Hag is hanging by a thread and there has been much speculation about his future. Far from his best level, the Portuguese seems to have been affected by the arrival of the Dutch technician, by his methods as well as by his new status. During the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo would have liked to leave the Reds Devils in order to find a new team that was competing in the Champions League. A goal that has not been achieved. If he tries to flourish professionally speaking, he would have only one idea in mind, his departure.

A consummated divorce that Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister confirms in person on her social networks. The latter mentioned an article discussing the possibility of her brother continuing at Manchester United with the following words: “It is already too late. Meaningful words clearly aimed at the management of the Reds Devils. The 37-year-old Portuguese has made a firm and final decision. His departure is only a matter of time and it is now impossible for the British team to turn back.