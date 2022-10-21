Manchester United are considering releasing Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract!

What’s next after this ad

Cristiano Ronaldo’s (37) second marriage to Manchester United turns into a fiasco. After wanting to leave Old Trafford last summer to join a team qualified for the Champions League, the Portuguese then fell out with all the technical staff of the Reds Devils. Blame it on the treatment Erik ten Hag reserves for him. Under the orders of the Batavian, CR7 has only been established twice in the league.

Too much is too much for the fivefold Ballon d’Or. Not used yesterday against Tottenham, Ronaldo would have refused to play before going to the locker room when the meeting was still not over! An act of rebellion which did not pass within the English club which dismissed its number until further notice. No match against Chelsea for CR7 therefore. Since then, all the details on the tumultuous relationship between the player and the Mancunian staff have continued to leak in the British media.

A divorce as early as January

We thus learned that Ronaldo could no longer feel part of the staff of ten Hag. So many elements that make the departure of the former Bianconero inevitable. A departure which even has a good chance of occurring as early as January. A solution probably considered by the player, but also by the leaders of MU! Inews indeed claims that the Premier League giants are considering a drastic solution.

Manchester United would simply be ready to release Cristiano Ronaldo from his contract and therefore let him go free this winter if the superstar’s agent, Jorge Mendes, fails to find a buyer! A forced departure which would allow Erik ten Hag to no longer have this very cumbersome sulky and the Red Devils to save the imposing salary of a CR7 (around €500,000 per week) under contract until June.