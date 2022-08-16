Manchester United are finally ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo go

Wishing to leave the Mancunian club since the beginning of the summer, the Portuguese could well win his case.

Published on 08/16/2022 at 12:31

Lhe Cristiano Ronaldo file continues to spill ink across the Channel. And the English press is unanimous this Tuesday morning: Manchester United would finally be ready to listen to offers for their striker.

According to information from the BBC, Talk Sport, or even Sky Sports, the Mancunian club, which had initially announced that Ronaldo was not for sale, would have changed its mind following the very complicated start to the season of the Red Devils who lost 4-0 at Brentford on Saturday. The reason: the presence of the Portuguese would be harmful for the locker room, and the leaders of the Mancunian club would now think that his departure, even if he would leave a big void at the forefront of the attack, could bring about an uprising and improve the performance of the club. team, as the BBC explains.







For his part, Cristiano Ronaldo has wanted to leave Manchester United for several weeks in order to play in the next Champions League and he could well win his case.