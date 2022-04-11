Manchester United are ready to let go of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo did not expect this. Returning to Manchester United this summer twelve years after his departure, the Portuguese had great ambitions within the club where he exploded. “I think it’s the best decision I’ve made (…) In Manchester, it’s a new chapter. I’m so happy and I want to keep making history, trying to help Manchester get great results to win trophies and big things.” Unfortunately, CR7 failed in his mission.

Indeed, the Red Devils will not win a title this 2021-22 season. It’s been five years since they won anything. And even the Portuguese star’s comeback hasn’t changed anything. However, the 37-year-old player has done part of the job by scoring 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions, including 30 as a starter (3 assists). But since the start of the calendar year, he has found the net only 4 times. He scored a goal against Brighton on February 15 (2-0 victory) and a hat-trick against Tottenham on March 12 (3-2 victory).

A new incident against Everton

He was thus silent during 11 meetings in 2022. This was also the case this weekend against Everton during the 32nd day of the Premier League. Powerless on the pitch, the native of Funchal was especially talked about after the meeting for his bloodshed against a Toffees fan. Reassembled, CR7 dropped the young supporter’s phone. An investigation has also been opened by the Merseyside police following this gesture of humor. For his part, the Manchester United player apologized on social networks.

“It is never easy to manage your emotions in difficult times like the one we are going through. Nevertheless, we must always be respectful, patient and set an example for all young people who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to attend a match Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship”. The incident is therefore closed for the moment. But on the side of the Mancunians, this new skid of CR7 raises questions. This is not the first time this season that his case has been talked about.

MU is ready to part with it

It’s no secret the Lusitanian international isn’t a big fan of Ralf Rangnick. A coach with whom there have been many tensions. We remember in particular the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo against Manchester City. The player, visibly injured, had returned to Portugal. The English press had explained that he had especially not digested the fact that his coach made him start on the bench. Moreover, the fact that he did not attend the derby against the Skyblues had particularly annoyed the Manchester locker room, which counted on his support.

A locker room where his agreement with Harry Maguire is not very good either. Anyway, Manchester United have always supported their star. But the situation is being reversed. At the end of March, the Spanish press indicated that the Red Devils wanted to keep their top scorer. This Monday, the Manchester Evening News reveals that the residents of Old Trafford are ready to let go of Cristiano Ronaldo. His return did not have the desired effect, since MU are seventh in the Premier League, and could not play in the Champions League. The British will not have a trophy either.

But his fate is not yet sealed

Even if the attacker scores, his team plays less well when he is on the field, where he does not make defensive efforts and unbalances his team according to the MEN. The English publication explains that the Mancunians plan to part with it. It is also difficult for them to imagine the player born in 85 staying if the club is not in C1. Even if the possibility of extending his contract for a year exists (he is linked to MU until 2023, editor’s note), there is a good chance that he will leave this summer.

Parting with his huge salary runs through the heads of the leaders, who also want to leave the possibility for the future manager to arrive in a serene climate since CR7 will demand to start each meeting. But Man Utd has not yet decided on his case since letting him go would mean parting with his top scorer and depopulating the attacking sector, which Martial and Cavani should already leave. So bad times for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has gone from dream to nightmare since his return to Manchester.