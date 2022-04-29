Manchester United backtrack on Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

The king’s return. Last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo made his comeback to Her Majesty’s Kingdom twelve years after joining Real Madrid. Older, King CR7 hoped to enjoy as much success as during his first reign at Manchester United. Unfortunately, this is not necessarily the case. This season again the residents of Old Trafford will not win a title. A bad habit that lasts since it’s been five years now. Even the return of the lord of MU, five times Ballon d’Or and player crowned with numerous titles and successes, did not change the situation.

However, CR7 got used. While some have expressed the fact that the Mancunian team is less balanced when he plays, it must however be recognized that the former Juventus player still brings a lot. At 37, he is the Red Devils’ top scorer this season with 23 goals in 36 matches in all competitions (3 assists). In detail, he scored 6 in the Champions League and 17 in the Premier League, where he is joint second top scorer of the season with Heung-Min Son (Tottenham). Only Mohamed Salah (22 goals) does better than His Majesty CR7.

Crazy statistics

However, the native of Funchal was more decisive than the Egyptian against the teams of the top 5 of the English championship. Indeed, Salah scored 4 goals against leaders while CR7, he scored twice (8). The last one is from yesterday. It was against Chelsea (1-1). The striker also took the opportunity to continue his good series since he remains on 8 goals scored in the last 6 matches he has played with MU. Indispensable, he still saved the furniture even if his team has less and less chance of playing the next Champions League. A point that will necessarily count when taking stock at the end of the season.

Because despite his status as top scorer and attacking leader of the Mancunians, Cristiano Ronaldo is not guaranteed to stay this summer. Indeed, his relationship with Ralf Rangnick, his attitude which has sometimes annoyed the locker room or even a probable absence in C1 are all elements which can push the Lusitanian star to leave. Especially since in recent weeks, the English press assured that MU was not necessarily to continue with him. The leaders did not want new manager Erik ten Hag to manage a player who wants to start every game and who is not part of the club’s long-term plans.

A future in question

the Manchester Evening News had even indicated that the Dutch coach was not against continuing without a player, who also wondered about his future. But the deal has changed since the Mancunians are no longer so sure they want to part with the Portuguese striker as Rangnick suggested. “It’s something we should talk about among ourselves. Eric [ten Hag], the Board of Directors and myself. Cristiano still has a year left on his contract, it’s also important to see and find out what he wants to do, if he wants to stay. But, again, I haven’t been able to talk to Erik so far and therefore it doesn’t make sense to talk about it now”.

He then assured that CR7 could get along with the future coach: “I’m not just talking about the goal he scored today, but also his whole performance, his attitude, how often he assisted in our own half. At 37, it’s not normal to do that. He showed that today, if he plays like he played today, he can still be a big help for this team.”. A major asset that Manchester United and Erik ten Hag will find difficult to do without. But will the player under contract until 2023 remain without C1? To be continued…