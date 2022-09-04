Manchester United: Big announcement on the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still unclear. Rejected by several clubs throughout the summer mecano, the Manchester United striker, who no longer has his heart with the Reds Devils, is about to head for Turkey.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent transfer window had ended on Thursday, September 1, it was thought. But that’s without counting on the total determination of the Madeira prodigy to abandon Manchester United at all costs this summer. He still has the possibility of separating from the club which revealed him to European football.

The 37-year-old star could evolve in the next few days in the Süper Lig, since the doors of the summer transfer window in Turkey are still open. According to the Turkish press, the top scorer in the history of Real Madrid would agree to engage with Fenerbahçe. Jorge Mendes reportedly approached Kanaryalar for a possible transfer of his player.

Fenerbahçe are said to be eager to welcome one of the greatest players in history, who is now out of favor at Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether the Mancunians will let the world football icon go.