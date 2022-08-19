Manchester United: Casemiro, Ronaldo… Ten Hag takes stock

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag spoke at a press conference about two current issues of the English club’s summer transfer window, namely the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and the future of Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo .







Manchester United are about to complete a huge blow. In difficulty since the start of the 2022-2023 season with two defeats in two Premier League days against Brighton and Hove Albion (1-2) and Brentford (0-4), the English club will, barring a turnaround, secure the Casemiro services. The Real Madrid midfielder, whose departure was sealed by Carlo Ancelotti, must commit to the Red Devils for around 70 million euros. Discreet until then, Manchester United’s summer recruitment will experience a huge boost with the reinforcement of the 30-year-old Brazilian international. Facing the media this Friday, Dutch coach Erik ten Hag did not escape a question about the former member of FC Porto. The former Ajax Amsterdam coach refused to confirm the deal. “I’m not going to answer. I can’t tell you anything.”

“Cristiano is in our plans”

The Manchester United technician also spoke on another hot topic, that of the short-term future of Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is counting on the 37-year-old more than ever. “I repeat the same – Cristiano is in our plans. That’s what I can say. I don’t know why he’s the center of attention. It was the performance of the team and the attitude of the whole team, including Ronaldo. The position of the Mancunian club is clear, but the mystery remains about the future of the 2016 European champion, who entered the last year of his contract. One certainty: “CR7” will not continue the adventure with Borussia Dortmund. The general manager of the German club, Hans-Joachim Watzke, has said no to the native of Funchal.