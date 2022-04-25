Manchester United: Christopher Nkunku fires Cristiano Ronaldo

While Erik Ten Hag should arrive at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo should leave the Reds Devils to leave his star place to Christopher Nkunku.

Dismissed last November, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Manchester United at the gates of the Champions League. Distanced, Ralf Rangnick failed to catch up and the Cup with big ears moved away from the Reds Devils. A real disappointment for the British management which had made the latter a clear and defined objective. Simple interim, the technician will be replaced at the end of the season. His successor should be Erik Ten Hag, currently in charge of Ajax Amsterdam. An arrival that could have serious consequences on the Mancunian workforce.

According to information from Nicolo Schira, coupled with that of the British press, Manchester United would be ready to give full powers to Erik Ten Hag so that he forms a team capable of regaining the heights. The Dutchman would not want Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad and his departure now seems inevitable. The future Reds Devils technician would like to build his project around Christopher Nkunku. A wish that he would have already entrusted to Manchester United given that an emissary from the club was present in Bergamo during the quarter-finals of the Europa League between Atalanta and Leipzig. A player appreciated by the entire Mancunian organization chart.