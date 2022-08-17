Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer wants Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford: report

The relationship between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo has been turbulent to say the least. The Portuguese footballer has reportedly expressed his desire to leave the club ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season, but the Red Devils were adamant on keeping their star striker.

And now it is reported that Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer tried to prevent the Portuguese’s possible departure. It is understood that new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was keen on letting Ronaldo go but Glazer scuttled all attempts to sell the striker.

Glazer has been known to sanction all ongoing moves at the club. He also prevented the transfer of Anthony Martial in 2018 despite the French striker’s desire to leave Old Trafford.

According to an article in Manchester Evening News, Ronaldo is unhappy with the situation at his current club.

Man United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League and Ronaldo’s 25% pay cut are believed to have contributed to the stalemate.

The report further states that Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez also wants the family to return to Spain. The star striker had missed the entire pre-season tour, with the club officially claiming it was due to a family issue.

Glazer may not be interested in Ronaldo’s release but the latest developments paint a different picture.

According to reports, the club might be willing to drop the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, had previously tried to find a new destination for his client, but the effort failed miserably after European giants like Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected the offer.

After enjoying a decent spell at Juventus, Ronaldo reunited with Manchester United ahead of the 2021-22 season. He still has one year left on his current contract and the club also have the option of extending it for 12 months.

The former Real Madrid striker enjoyed a successful first season after returning to Old Trafford but the club failed to win a single trophy.

The 37-year-old striker finished last season as top scorer. He has found the back of the net 24 times in 38 games in all competitions.

In the Premier League alone last season, he registered 18 goals and three assists.

