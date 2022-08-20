Manchester United coach puts an end to rumors – La Nouvelle Tribune

In recent months, the Portuguese international Cristiano Ronaldo has been at the center of several rumours. Indeed, several unconfirmed information indicated that the five-time Golden Ball could leave his current club, the Manchester United for another European club. Also, fans of theOlympic Marseille, wanting him to join their club had launched a call for his recruitment. However, despite all the fuss, the reality does not seem to be what one thinks.

“I don’t know why he is the center of attention”

Erik Ten Hagcoach of the English club, recently returned to these rumors, making it clear that CR7 is still in the club’s plans, without giving further details. During a press conference, he was also surprised that the 37-year-old was the center of attention. “I don’t know why he’s the center of attention after Saturday. It was about the performance of the team and the attitude of the whole team, including Ronaldo.” he said referring to the match against Brentford lost by Manchester United (4 – 0).

Note that Erik Ten Hag’s comments come several weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo did not react well to the various comments made about his future in the press. “Impossible not to talk about me one day. Otherwise the press does not make money. They know that if they don’t lie, they can’t get people’s attention. Keep going, one day you will find the right answer” he had left to see on the social network Instagram, to show his fed up. He had written these words, in a context where several information indicated that he wishes to join a club which plays in Champions League. Despite the latter, nothing official had been published to this effect.