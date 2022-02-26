Manchester United complicates the season

They hold fourth place, and they continue to lead the race for the last place for the next Champions League, but it is a matter of time before a rival overtakes him. Manchester United have played more games than the rest of their pursuers, and only two points ahead of Arsenal (which has played three days less). They could not against a Watford that savored the draw. They added one more point in their battle to avoid relegationalthough after the weekend he will continue in the penultimate place in the classification.

Roy Hodgson arrived in Manchester with the option of equaling Pep Guardiola as only manager to win three times in a row at Old Trafford. Theirs came out dreaming of equaling the feats of Crystal Palace in the last two campaigns. They pressed up high and forced a couple of corner kicks. That was it. After some equal first minutes, Manchester United imposed their domain. Ronaldo hit the post and saw a goal disallowed in the first quarter of an hour of play. Anthony Elanga, who started after scoring against Leeds and Atlético, offered freshness and dynamism to the local attack. Enjoy the young man, and the crowd enjoys him. But despite all the attempts the red devils entered the break goalless.

Same dynamic in the second half. Elanga was able to set himself up as a savior againbut he missed only against Foster after a very good combination of his own at the edge of the area. Ralf Rangnick was desperate in the stands, and their attackers on the grass. Players of the stature of Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes or Paul Pogba erred in very favorable positions. Too many occasions. too light. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford entered. The pressure increased. The tension increased. And also the frustration.

Gerrard and Aston Villa get back on their feet



The Aston Villa met again with the victory in the visit to Brighton’s Amex Stadium (0-2) that extends his losing streak in the twenty-seventh day of the Premier. The Birmingham team had three games without a win. A draw and two recent defeats conditioned the current moment of Steven Gerrard’s squad that put the victory on track in the 17th minute with the Matty Cash goal.

The goal calmed the Birmingham team and unsettled Graham Potter’s team, which is going through its worst moment of the season. He did not bother the Argentine Emiliano Martínez el Brighton who lowered his arms in the final stretch when Ollie Watkins beat Robert Sánchez after receiving a ball from Tyrone Mings. Brighton, who have lost three in a row, drop to tenth place in the standings, two places above Aston Villa.

A little fortune, a lot of faith for Burnley

The Burnley left Selhurst Park with a point, obtained with luck and thanks to an own goal from Serbian Luka Milivojevic (1-1), against Crystal Palace anchored in no man’s land. Sean Dyche’s team is third from last but his latest results encourage optimism. Two wins and a draw sum up their recent performances and he already has the salvation that marks Everton, fourth down. Crystal Palace, who have lost their European chances, put the scoring back on track to add their second win in a row after nine minutes when a ball placed by Frenchman Michael Olise was brought into the net by Jeffery Schlupp.

The London team kept control, without excessive problems during the first half. But early in the second half, an own goal gave the visitors breathing space. It was Milivojevic who scored in his goal when trying to clear a cross. Patrick Vieira’s team looked for the advantage again but Burnley defended with order until saving the game that maintains its streak and brings it closer to salvation.