Manchester United continues, it gets complicated for Cristiano Ronaldo!
Against Arsenal, in this Premier League clash, Cristiano Ronaldo once again started on the bench, seeing his rivals shine against the Gunners. Established at the forefront, Marcus Rashford scored twice (66th and 75th) while the ultimate rookie of the summer Antony, who arrived from Ajax Amsterdam, had opened the scoring earlier in the game (35th).
30 minutes and nothing to eat for CR7
Returning on the hour mark in place of the Brazilian (58th), the fivefold Ballon d’Or has not often found himself in a situation, well muzzled by the rearguard of Arsenal. The 37-year-old striker played more for others.
With the debut of the European Cup, CR7 could nevertheless have the opportunity to scratch some playing time in a competition that promises to be more open than ever on the front of the attack of the Red Devils.
Cristiano Ronaldo still a substitute at MU
