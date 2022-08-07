Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo announces the colors for the new season

At the heart of a very turbulent transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to start a new season in the Premier League. The Portuguese striker announces that he is ready to start the season with Manchester United.

Deprived of the Champions League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy. The Portuguese should be content with the Europa League with Manchester United, who could not grab one of the four qualifying places in the Premier League. Despite the many rumors about his departure, CR7 will have to start the new season with the Red Devils.

Indeed, Manchester United receives Brighton this Sunday at 13h GMT. For this first Red Devils outing in the Premier League this season, Erik Ten Hag can count on the Portuguese star. A few hours before the start of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo used his Instagram account to announce the colors.

“Ready”, wrote the 37-year-old striker in an Instagram story, to say that he is ready. The message is accompanied by a photo of him in the colors of the new Mancunian jersey. A small but big message to elicit many hopeful comments from fans. It remains to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the starting XI at Old Trafford this afternoon.

https://instagram.com/stories/cristiano/2899023416418747948?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=