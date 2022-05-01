Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo back to Real Madrid? Rumor grows in England

Cristiano Ronaldo he left the real Madrid in the summer of 2018, after winning his third consecutive Champions League with the White House in kyiv against Liverpool. From there he migrated to Juventus and last season he returned to Manchester United, the team where he rose to world fame. Unfortunately for both parties, the experience was not pleasant for anyone.

At 37 years old, “El Comandante” could change teams again because it seems that his new coach in the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag She is not very convinced of having such a heavy personality in the locker room thinking about a possible reconstruction for next season, even though the Portuguese star signed a two-year contract last summer with the option of a third with the English team.

In this context, the English newspaper The Mirror assured this Sunday that Cristiano Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid because both parties are interested in a possible return, even though the striker’s departure was caused by a clash of egos with the team president, Florentino Perez.

But before securing this signing, the newspaper clarifies that the priority for Madrid in the summer is to finally sign the French star, Kylian Mbappe, in a negotiation with PSG that has lasted for at least three years. The situation would be that, if Mbappé stays in Paris, then Madrid would go for Cristiano.

The romance between the Spanish team and the Portuguese striker was full. During his eight years with the team, Cristiano Ronaldo scored 450 goals and 132 assists in 438 games, won four Champions League and 2 Leagues, while individually he was recognized with 4 Golden Balls.

However, this rumor is not new. Last summer, andThere had been speculation about the return of “El Bicho” to the white team since last summer, but the club rejected the negotiation and then United appeared as an option.

Unfortunately, this second cycle of Cristiano with the “Red Devils” fell far short of expectations. The Red Devils are going through a moment of instability, close to being out of positions for Europe League, with a streak of one win in his last five games and three losses. While the Portuguese has scored 23 goals, 13 of them in PremierLeague.

But the lack of competitiveness of the team this year has the Portuguese very frustrated, so he would also look for a way to leave the team, since the priority for the following tournaments does not seem to be compete at the top of English football.

In addition, the style of the Ten Hag teams requires more sacrifice from the forwards, in search of a more dynamic football. This would cause CR7 to use part of its offensive power for the collective benefit. Something that may not be very comfortable for a world figure.