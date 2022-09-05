Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for CR7

There’s like a ball in the soup! Cristiano Ronaldo, five times Ballon d’Or, was relegated to the bench of substitutes by Erik ten Hag. And it was time! It was time to stop playing for CR7, time to stop believing that the Portuguese is still so influential in the game. And yes, the native of Funchal failed to reinvent himself and brought nothing to his last two teams: Juventus and Manchester United.

Wanting too much to play for Cristiano, Juve and the Red Devils have put aside the base: the collective!!! And that, the great Erik ten Hag understood it well and did not hesitate for a single second to put pressure on CR7: “You adapt or you stay on the bench”.

A good kick to Luc from the Portuguese? Yes, no, well maybe… we don’t know what… . One might be tempted to say that Ronaldo’s ego will take over and that despite his advanced age he will question himself. But are you able? Is he able to do like Lionel Messi (PSG), namely stepping back and playing for the team?

Because one thing is certain, the former Real Madrid player will never regain the level he had during his best years at Real. A level that allowed him to make differences. It is therefore clear that Cristiano Ronaldo will have to reinvent himself to convince ETH, and thus avoid having a difficult season, which would be a stain on his career…