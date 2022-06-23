Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo settles accounts with Wayne Rooney

The Portuguese superstar has had his decision to return to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021 questioned by a man he played with.

Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to criticism of his decision to join Manchester United in the summer of 2021 by calling his former team-mate Wayne Rooney ‘jealous’, who suggested a transfer of the Portuguese to the English club was not suitable for all. parts. The Red Devils’ all-time top scorer was a guest on Sky Sports during coverage of Arsenal’s defeat at Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Rooney blasts Ronaldo

The ex-England captain was inevitably asked about the presence at Old Trafford of a man he played with. Wayne Rooney has claimed that Ronaldo is ‘aging a bit’ and ‘not the player he used to be’ anymore. The Portuguese has been criticized on several occasions this season as he struggles to provide the level of inspiration Manchester United need, but the 37-year-old icon continues to turn a deaf ear to his critics.

“Ronaldo is annoying, he likes to dive”, according to Wayne Rooney

The former Man United striker, who earned a wink from Ronaldo after being sent off by England against Portugal at the 2006 World Cup, told Sky Sports when asked asked if the return of a club legend had worked for the Red Devils: “It must be said that no, for the moment. I think he scored goals, he scored important goals in the Champions League at the start of the season. He scored the hat-trick against Tottenham.”

“You have to choose younger, hungry players”

“But I think if you look at the future of the club, you have to pick younger, hungry players to do their best to lift Manchester United over the next two or three years. And obviously Cristiano is getting a bit older. He is definitely not the player he was when he was in his twenties anymore. And that happens, that’s football. He’s a threat for goals, but I think for the rest of the game they need more, they need hungry young players“, added Wayne Rooney.

“JI think they have good young players. I think Jadon Sancho will be better next year, I think Marcus Rashford will be better next year. They have good young players, I think Jesse Lingard should play for them because he brings energy, he brings quality. Scott McTominay has worked well, so they have some good young players. They just have to get that confidence, make them believe they’re good players and perform better and then whoever the new manager is, he’ll bring in his own players and try to rebuild that squad.”concluded the former England international.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s response

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner responded to a post from Wayne Rooney on Instagram by saying his former colleague, pictured with Jamie Carragher, are “jealous two”. Although Cristiano Ronaldo has been singled out this season and there are questions about his work rate and supposed leadership, he still scored 18 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

He is destined to end the 2021-22 campaign empty-handed as all avenues to a major title have been closed for Manchester United, but a top-4 finish and Champions League qualification are still possible. The Red Devils, who were held 1-1 at home by Leicester in their last outing when Ronaldo was out with illness, will be back in action on Saturday with a trip to under-threat Everton of relegation.