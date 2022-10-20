Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo soon sanctioned for his behavior?

Cristiano Ronaldo could be sanctioned by Manchester United for having left the stadium on Wednesday evening before the end of the match against Tottenham.

Nothing is going well between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese was once again a substitute on Wednesday evening for the Premier League match against Tottenham. And he did not even come into play on the lawn of Old Trafford, while the Red Devils won against Hugo Lloris’ teammates (2-0). A situation that has deeply annoyed the five-time Ballon d’Or, who has only been tenured three times in the league since the start of the season.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the locker room before the match is even over The Portuguese did not return to the field tonight #MUNTOT | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/rPXT4eqmTS – CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) October 19, 2022

After realizing that his coach Erik ten Hag would not play him, the former Turin player got up from the substitutes’ bench and headed for the locker room. He even left the Mancunian enclosure before the final whistle, some media reported. This attitude was not to the taste of the British press, which castigated Cristiano Ronaldo, nor of the Dutch coach. “I’ll take care of it tomorrow (this Thursday, editor’s note), not today,” said Erik ten Hag at the final whistle.

Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn’t get off so lightly. He should be punished for his behavior. And his sanction could be financial but also sporting. He could thus not be retained in the Mancunian group for the trip on Saturday to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. Which should not lessen his displeasure.