Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo, the never seen before: he faces his first season without the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldoby figures in the League, a more than remarkable season is curdling: 17 goals in 28 games, second highest scorer in the championship, five behind Salah, being responsible for more than 30% of his team’s league goals. An outrage considering the 37 years he is. However the Manchester United is completing one of the worst seasons in its recent history. At the moment They are sixth, two points from fourth… but with two more days than the five teams ahead of him.

The future of portuguese in the Man Utd It’s getting more and more worrying. Almost like rowing against the current. With only three more days in the league calendar, those of Ralph Rannick they seem like a drifting team that see how their goal of finishing in Champions League positions is diluted.

“It doesn’t make sense to talk and speculate now about the Champions League. We must be realistic: not even winning the four games ahead of us [ahora tres] it would be in our hands to qualify for the Champions”. The words of the German coach in the preview of the crucial game against Chelsea on Thursday already warned that playing the top continental competition next season is no longer among the plans of the players. red devils.

It makes no sense to speculate with the Champions League, we must be realistic: it is not in our hands to qualify” Ralph Rangnick, manager of Manchester United

After the draw against Tuchel’s team (1-1), with a goal, precisely, from Cristiano Ronaldo, received harsh criticism from Roy Keane, former United captain: “I think their heads are gone now, there is no intensity. All season they have been giving up a lot of chances, we saw it again tonight.”

The reality is that United’s 2021-22 project is already a failure, despite the big signings that arrived in the summer: Varane, Sancho and a Cristiano Ronaldo who has seen how, little by little, his return home is turning into a nightmare that can end facing his first season out of the Champions… throughout his career.

United’s eleven on the day of Cristiano’s debut in the Champions League.

Since debut with Sporting CP Portuguese in the 2002-03, Cristiano Ronaldo has always played Champions League matches. Even in that first season as a youth youth squad, CR7 played a third qualifying round match with the lions against Inter, although they did not qualify, having to go on to play UEFA Cup.

In the subsequent 2003-04, already as a player of the Man UtdCristiano Ronaldo debut in the group stage of the Champions in a loss to Stuttgart (2-1). Since then, he has always played at least the group stage of a competition in which he is the historical top scorer (140 goals), most goals in a season (17), most goals in qualifying rounds (67), most games played (187), the only player to have scored in three finals… among many others.

The continuity of Ronaldo is something that we will have to see between him and the club; he has one more year on his contract, although it is important to find out if he wants to stay” Ralph Rangnick, manager of Manchester United

Looking ahead to 2022-23, if the United finally confirms the worst omens and does not qualify for the Champions, be the first in Cristiano Ronaldo’s entire career that starts her out of the top continental competition… if she stays at United, something that her current coach cannot confirm.

“His continuity is something that we should talk about between Ten Hag and the board and myself. Cristiano has one more year on his contract, but it’s also important to find out what he wants, if he wants to stay.”

The player, who has scored eight of the last nine goals for his teamfaces a unique season in his long professional career.