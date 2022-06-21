Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo’s big concerns

According to information from AS, Cristiano Ronaldo has serious questions about his future with Manchester United. The Portuguese would increasingly doubt the competitiveness of the Mancunians next season.

After a failed 2021-2022 season, Manchester United hopes to find new life with its new coach Erik Ten Hag. The expectations placed on the shoulders of the Dutch technician are enormous, and he must already deal with the departure of a manager in the person of Paul Pogba, announced on the side of Juventus. And another Reds Devils superstar could jump ship.

Indeed, according to information from AS Cristiano Ronaldo would ask many questions about the competitiveness of his team next season. As the Iberian media explains in an article signed by a journalist close to the Mendes clan, the fivefold Ballon d’Or is still disappointed with the results of the exercise that has just ended, and he would find that nothing seems to want change given the very calm start of the transfer window for his team.

The Portuguese’s concerns would be even greater given the stratospheric start of the transfer window for Manchester City and Liverpool, who signed Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez respectively. Thus, the top scorer in the history of football would like reinforcements to close the gap with the rivals. Ronaldo still wants to win titles before the end of his career, which is fast approaching, and he would not hesitate to change clubs this summer to achieve this, according to information from AS. The transfer window is likely to be long on the side of the Reds devils.

