Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision for his future

According to information from The Sun this Sunday, Cristiano Ronaldo will again force his departure from Manchester United during the next transfer window.

It was the longest soap opera of the last summer transfer window. Eager to compete in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo tried to find a new base. But the Portuguese was not overwhelmed by the proposals, and his first choices, in particular Bayern, Chelsea or Dortmund, were not ready to welcome him. So stayed at Manchester United, CR7 is now confined to a substitute role.

A situation that is clearly not to the liking of the former Real Madrid striker. According to information from The Sun, his teammates are even convinced that he will force a departure in January, a few months from the end of his contract. The British media insists that the Portuguese will do everything to find a new destination during the winter transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed all of Manchester United’s pre-season for personal reasons, is struggling to find himself in Erik ten Hag’s new system. Since the start of the new fiscal year, the five-time Ballon d’Or has still not scored a single goal or delivered a single assist in seven games. Obviously, CR7’s adventure at Manchester United seems inevitably to be coming to an end. It now remains to be seen which club will want to welcome him in the middle of the season, and whether the Red Devils will be sellers. To be continued…

