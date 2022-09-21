Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor already found?

The Red Devils are looking for the successor to the five-time Ballon d’Or and should turn to one of his compatriots.

Manchester United is looking for renewal. After several disappointing seasons, the Red Devils signed Erik Ten Hag this summer to help the Mancunians return to the top of English football, and then to the top of European football. The road will be long and strewn with pitfalls for the Dutch technician who will have to build a team worthy of the name to achieve the ambitions of these leaders.

Ten Hag wants reinforcements if CR7 leaves

During the summer transfer window, Manchester United paid 238 million euros. The Red Devils have registered the reinforcement of several recruits including Casemiro, Antony and Lisandro Martinez. But Manchester United may have to find a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo this winter, or next summer. Eager to leave the club to join a team competing in the Champions League, the 37-year-old Portuguese was forced to stay in the North of England.

What if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves to help Manchester United?

Nevertheless, it is very likely that Cristiano Ronaldo will try his luck again this winter and in the worst case he is out of contract in June 2023. Manchester United would be very well inspired to anticipate and look into the successor of the former Real Madrid striker. And according to information from The Sun, the leaders of the English club have already found the lucky winner.

Gonçalo Ramos, the lucky winner

No, it is not Antoine Griezmann whose name has been cited on the Manchester United side in the Spanish press, but indeed a compatriot of Cristiano Ronaldo. Nor is it Joao Félix, whom the Red Devils tried to bring in this summer, but indeed the new nugget of Lusitanian football: Gonçalo Ramos.

Griezmann case: what if Manchester United won everything?

The English newspaper indicates that the leaders of Manchester United have already contacted the agents of the striker of Benfica, author of eight goals in twelve matches in all competitions this season and summoned by Fernando Santos in selection to replace Rafa. According to The Sun, Manchester United are ready to pay 28.5 million euros to convince Benfica to sell their 21-year-old striker.

Tough competition for the new Portuguese phenomenon

An offer that seems insufficient given that Newcastle offered double during the summer transfer window and that the Portuguese new international has a release clause of 115 million euros. What’s more, Manchester United risks facing stiff competition for Gonçalo Ramos, already announced in the sights of PSG and Bayern Munich. One thing is certain, with Erik Ten Hag who considers that he does not have enough offensive solutions in his workforce and a possible departure from CR7, Manchester United risks taking out the checkbook again this winter.