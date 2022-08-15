Manchester United don’t know what to do with Cristiano Ronaldo

13:40

Just over two weeks before the end of the summer transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain is still working to slim down its workforce. On August 9, the capital club also announced the creation of an elite group made up of five Parisian titis. Among them, Djeidi Gassama linked to PSG until June 2023 but whose future is not yet fixed. After having particularly shone in the Youth League, the 18-year-old striker aspires to more playing time. Difficult for the time being to provide him with this guarantee in a workforce with significant competition. Scorer in the first friendly match of the season, Gassama is in full reflection on his future. He could be looking for a way out, on loan, after having extended with Paris. This is the preferred hypothesis today, to allow him to acquire even more experience at the top level. The player would be tracked by Bundesliga or Ligue 1 teams.

PA