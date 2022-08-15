Manchester United don’t know what to do with Cristiano Ronaldo
Ten Hag reportedly changed his mind about Ronaldo
According to information from The Athletic, Erik Ten Hag has changed his mind about the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Manchester United manager is said to be ready to let the Portuguese go, only if the club finds a replacement for him this summer.
Gassama, a future under consideration
Just over two weeks before the end of the summer transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain is still working to slim down its workforce. On August 9, the capital club also announced the creation of an elite group made up of five Parisian titis. Among them, Djeidi Gassama linked to PSG until June 2023 but whose future is not yet fixed. After having particularly shone in the Youth League, the 18-year-old striker aspires to more playing time. Difficult for the time being to provide him with this guarantee in a workforce with significant competition. Scorer in the first friendly match of the season, Gassama is in full reflection on his future. He could be looking for a way out, on loan, after having extended with Paris. This is the preferred hypothesis today, to allow him to acquire even more experience at the top level. The player would be tracked by Bundesliga or Ligue 1 teams.
Tanzania captain set to sign for Genk
Negotiations dragged on but Mbwana Ally Samatta will join Genk from Fenerbahçe. After passing his medical examination, the captain of the Kilimanjaro Stars (the Tanzanian selection) will sign up on loan with an option to purchase 3 million euros (potentially 4 depending on the objectives). The 29-year-old striker had already made a remarkable stint of 4 years at Genk between 2016 and 2020 (76 goals in 191 appearances) before joining the Premier League and Aston Villa.
Kakuta priority of FC Nantes?
Wishing to leave RC Lens this summer, according to La Voix du Nord, Gaël Kakuta (31) would be courted by FC Nantes, reports Ouest France.
Galatasaray would position itself on Icardi
According to trick media Fotomac, Galatasaray are interested in Mauro Icardi, the PSG striker. The Parisian club is looking for a way out for the Argentinian striker, under contract until June 2024. There have been several meetings between the leaders of Galatasaray and Wanda Nara, the player’s representative. A loan would be under consideration.
Manchester United on the trail of Mauro Icardi
Manchester United’s attacking sector is one hell of a job. According to the Get French Football News media, Mauro Icardi is now in the sights of the Red Devils, who have had informal discussions with the player’s entourage.
The Argentine is said to be keen on a move to England but there have been no direct talks between PSG and Manchester United yet. The Parisian club would feel that Icardi is not the Red Devils’ priority.
Barça again tackles the Meunier file
According to Sport, Barca are once again interested in Thomas Meunier for the right-back position. The Borussia Dortmund player was already linked to the Catalan club during the winter transfer window but the file had not been finalized. This time, FC Barcelona will already have to sell Sergino Dest. Then, it will probably be necessary to put several million on the table to convince Dortmund.
Maupay almost at Nottingham Forest
The French striker is set to be Nottingham Forest’s 15th summer signing. According to Fabrizio Romano, he is preparing to leave Brighton against a check for 15 million pounds (about 17.7 million euros), bonus included. It remains to finalize only the last details between the two clubs. Maupay is expected to commit until 2026.
Manchester United deny Cristiano Ronaldo
Contrary to what was announced by Sky Sports, the Red Devils told the Manchester Evening News that the information that the club would be ready to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract if he did not change his behavior is false. MU’s position would even be unchanged, knowing that management wants to keep it.
Marc Bartra joins Trabzonspor
Defender Marc Bartra signed on Monday with the Turkish club Trabzonspor until 2025. The Spanish media evokes a transfer around 1.5 million euros. The former Barcelona player arrived at Betis Sevilla in 2018, where he played 146 games.
Fabian Ruiz approaches PSG
Fabian Ruiz was not called up for Napoli’s first Serie A game this season on Monday at Hellas Verona. The player is getting closer and closer to PSG.
Favre talks about Nice’s interest in Dieng and Cavani
In a press conference this Sunday after the draw between Nice and Strasbourg (1-1), Lucien Favre mentioned the transfer window rumors around Bamba Dieng and Edinson Cavani, whose names are circulating to come and strengthen the Nice workforce.
