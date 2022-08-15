Manchester United don’t know what to do with Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

Saturday, Manchester United was humiliated on the lawn of Brentford (4-0). A second consecutive defeat for the Red Devils who are dead last in the Premier League. What annoyed Erik ten Hag, recruited to put the English team back on track. But the former coach of Ajax Amsterdam certainly did not expect such a job. Indeed, on and off the field there are many problems. And since the takeover, Ten Hag must also manage the thorny Cristiano Ronaldo file.

The attitude of CR7 annoys

At the beginning of July, The Times revealed that the Portuguese wanted to leave Manchester United. In addition to the unexciting recruitment and a drop in his salary with the presence of the club in C3, it is above all the fact of not playing the Champions League that would motivate him to leave. The Portuguese star thus missed the summer tour for family reasons. Unofficially, his agent Jorge Mendes was looking for a way out.

Chelsea, Barça, Bayern Munich, Naples, PSG, the two Milan clubs have been surveyed. But none responded. Atlético de Madrid seems the only option still possible for CR7. A player who was particularly annoyed after the heavy loss to Brentford. And we can certainly understand his desires elsewhere after seeing such a performance. What is certain is that his club is getting tired of his moods.

MU closes the door, Ten Hag does not rule out a start

Yesterday Skysports indicated that the Mancunians were thinking of terminating his contract if his attitude did not change. A hell of a threat from the English, knowing that Cristiano Ronaldo’s lease extends until 2023. Leaving free would certainly suit him, even if the suitors do not jostle. But this Monday, the Manchester Evening News ensures that Man U does not consider breaking his contract. A nice tune-up from the British.

However, nothing says that the 37-year-old striker will still be at the club by the end of the transfer window. Contacted by The Athletic, a source from the club indicated that the player, who has lunch alone in the canteen of Carrington and who gets annoyed at training, has enjoyed many favors from the club while his contribution has not been huge. Moreover, the English media report that Erik ten Hag would be ready to let him go if Man Utd manage to sign one or even two strikers. To be continued in the next episode…