Manchester United dressing room no longer wants Cristiano Ronaldo

For more than a month now, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the air a lot. Indeed, at the beginning of July, the Times announced that the Portuguese star wants to leave Manchester United, just a year after returning through the front door. The absence of the Champions League, an unattractive transfer window and a possible drop in his salary with participation in C3 would be the main reasons motivating the player to leave according to the English press. But it is above all the desire to evolve in the Champions League, a competition where he has often shone, which would push him to leave.

The CR7 clan pushes to leave

Absent from the recovery officially for family reasons, CR7 missed the tour in Thailand. Back with the residents of Old Trafford, he then made a name for himself by leaving the stadium before the end of the friendly match against Rayo Vallecano. Which was not at all to Erik ten Hag’s taste. “This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end”. The Dutchman, who did not expect to have to deal with such a file this summer, is still counting on the 37-year-old striker.

On the bench against Brighton, he came on in the 53rd minute, but he could not avoid the defeat of MU (2-1) on the first day of the Premier League. Physically present in Manchester, the player has his mind elsewhere and still hopes to leave by the end of the transfer window. He also thought that his club would allow him to leave this summer following the absence of the Champions League. But he quickly became disillusioned when MU indicated that he did not want to sell him. His agent Jorge Mendes even begged the general manager, Richard Arnold, to set a price for his colt because he has a club ready to sign him according to The Sun.

The locker room is fed up

But the Red Devils, who do not want to hear about a departure, remain firm. Which annoys CR7, yet ready to lower his salary to join another club. A soap opera that is set to last several more weeks. Which does not help the Manchester United locker room. On July 21, the Manchester Evening News had indicated that certain elements did not see his departure with a bad eye since the team would be more balanced and the players more liberated. This Wednesday, The Sun ensures that the Mancunian locker room demands the departure of the Lusitanian star.

A good part, or even almost the entire workforce can no longer take the CR7 soap opera. A saga that pollutes the start of the season and puts a bad atmosphere in the club. The players are annoyed by the Portuguese’s attitude and childishness. They prefer that he leaves rather than the standoff between the two parties continues. Contacted by the English media, an internal club source said: “It’s really starting to annoy a lot of players now. He has his allies but many are fed up with the way he does it.. Vibe.