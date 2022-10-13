Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag amazed by Cristiano Ronaldo

After claiming to want to get the best out of the Portuguese, the Dutchman praised Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Erik Ten Hag, the start of a bromance? After a complicated start to the season, the Portuguese is gradually finding more playing time, although he remains a substitute for the moment in the Premier League. But above all, in recent days, his trainer seems to want to put him in the right direction and is much more positive against him in the media.

“700 goals? A huge individual performance”

“I want to support him as much as possible. We have a certain demand on the players, what we expect from them, in certain positions on the pitch. But I want to get the best out of him, he is in better shape now and he can contribute more to the team“, said Erik Ten Hag on the sidelines of the Europa League match against Omonia Nicosia.

It must be said that Erik Ten Hag seems to take the measure of the jewel he has in his hands. Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo, certainly lacking in confidence and rhythm this season, has just passed the bar of 700 club goals with his goal scored in the victory against Everton at Goodison Park last Sunday. An incredible record that few players can claim to be able to achieve during their career.

“Few players play 700 matches, he scored 700 goals”

During an interview with Manchester United’s official website, Erik Ten Hag praised Cristiano Ronaldo after watching him reach another milestone in a fabulous career: “It’s phenomenal. Football is a team thing and we express that in a way. I think Cristiano knows we can’t do it without the team, but I have to say it’s tremendous individual performance.”

“If you achieve that, it’s amazing – 700 goals for a club and few players even manage 700 games, and he scored 700 goals. So I’m really happy for him, I really want to tell you that and I congratulate him.“, concluded the Dutch technician. In addition to his stunning goals at national level, Ronaldo – who now has 117 goals for his country – is also the all-time top scorer in the history of men’s international football and in the League of Nations. champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th club goal of his career, 20 years and 2 days after his first. The Portuguese striker has scored 144 goals for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus and five for Sporting CP. Manchester United will return to Europa League competition by hosting Omonia Nicosia on Thursday, before hosting Newcastle at Old Trafford on Sunday.