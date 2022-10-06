Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag cash on the morale of Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo is “pissed off” by his role at Manchester United, but he still seems happy in training.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not living the best period of his career, and an understatement. Too often a substitute for his taste since the start of the season, the Portuguese international did not participate at all in the debacle of his people on the lawn of Manchester City last weekend when he was in condition to play this meeting. of the Premier League.

“He is furious”

Since the start of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo has had to content himself with Europa League matches to start the matches and scored his first goal in an official match before the international break against Ludogorets. However, despite his complicated status to live with, the fivefold Ballon d’Or does not let himself be defeated and was even seen with a smile on his face.

Ronaldo was seen joking with his teammates during United’s last pre-Europa League session, despite having had to settle for a substitute role since the start of Ten Hag’s reign. The Dutchman conceded the 37-year-old was frustrated with his lack of playing time, but he also insists he remains a model professional behind the scenes.

“He is furious not to play. But he is training well,” said Erik Ten Hag at a press conference ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League game on Thursday. ”I don’t see that he is unhappy. He is happy, he is training well, like everyone else.” United legend Roy Keane has claimed Ronaldo is disrespected by the club after seeing him remain on the bench in the 6-3 derby loss to Manchester City.

“I treat everyone with respect”

Erik Ten Hag, however, is adamant that he treats all members of his team equally, as he added: ”I will treat everyone with respect, but they all have different backgrounds and characters. I have to treat everyone differently to get the best out of them, but there are general norms and values ​​for everyone.”

Once again this season, you will have to watch Manchester United in the Europa League this Thursday to see Cristiano Ronaldo play. The Portugal international will in all likelihood regain a place in Ten Hag’s starting XI for the game against Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus and will have to show the Dutchman he deserves more playing time in the Premier League.