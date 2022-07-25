Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag decides for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Proposed to the four corners of the world, Cristiano Ronaldo still belongs to Manchester United. His coach spoke about his future.

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo agitates the whole world in recent days. After missing Manchester United’s first training sessions, the Portuguese didn’t go on a summer tour with the rest of the squad further increasing rumors of a Red Devils exit this summer. After all, according to all of the sports press, CR7 asked to leave Manchester United in order to compete in the Champions League at another club.

“CR7 is not for sale”

The problem is that at the moment no other club seems willing to welcome the Portuguese international into their ranks. And for various reasons. Bayern Munich does not want to dislodge its recruitment policy, at Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel does not want it while the new owner would like to strike a blow by recruiting CR7, while at Atlético Madrid, the last club whose interest in the Portuguese has leaked, it’s the player’s huge salary that’s the problem.

The more time spent, the more the chances of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo continue the adventure at Manchester United increase. For the new coach of Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag, there is also not the slightest doubt concerning the future of the Portuguese. Asked at a press conference about this, the Dutchman assured that he is counting on the number 7 of the Red Devils and that he will be part of his team this season.

“Ronaldo can contribute to the way we play”

“Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale. I am counting on him and looking forward to working with him. For the rest, I don’t know what else to say because the situation is still the same as last week”, first launched Erik Ten Hag. The Manchester United manager then tried to dispel doubts about the Portuguese’s motivation and his ability to fit into his pressure-based playing philosophy.

“He is training and I think we all know that Ronaldo is a great professional and that he will be ready. Pressure? Cristiano is capable of it. In his career he has shown everything. I said what I was waiting, we want to play a certain way. A top player can contribute to that and Ronaldo is one of them.”added the Manchester United coach.

Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo is counting on Jorge Mendes to find him a way out that can allow him to play in the Champions League and join an ambitious club, but it is difficult not to believe the words of Erik Ten Hag given the reluctance of the clubs that can accommodate the Portuguese. The Dutchman may win his case and could have the opportunity to work with CR7. For better and for worse.