Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag taps on Cristiano Ronaldo – Kick Football

Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave Manchester United by the end of the week, because he fears being on the bench; his coach denounces his overall attitude.

No question for Cristiano Ronaldo to start the season with Manchester United on the bench. The player wants to play in the Champions League this season, something United cannot offer him. But above all he wants to avoid humiliation.

According to The Sun, Erik ten Hag, the coach, has already made the decision to leave CR7 aside: Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford would start on Sunday. Ronaldo on the bench? Unthinkable for the Portuguese who plans to leave by Sunday, according to AS.

AS, however, specifies that there is little chance of this happening, but CR7 could not play this match against Brighton at all. Two options remain on the table for Cristiano Ronaldo: Atletico Madrid and Napoli. But the two clubs have an obligation to sell before being able to welcome CR7.

For his part, Erik Ten Hag castigated the attitude of CR7, who left the stadium before the end of the match on Sunday during a United friendly match. “This is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and you have to stay until the end, ”said the Dutch technician in an interview with Viaplay Sport in the Netherlands. “There are others who have done this,” he added. Consummated divorce between the two men?