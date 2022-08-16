Manchester United finally accept the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

Manchester United is lost. In addition to being bad on the pitch, the English club must manage a particularly disastrous transfer window. For months, the Red Devils have been bending over backwards to sign Frenkie de Jong who categorically refuses to come. They explore other avenues in parallel including those leading to Casemiro (Real Madrid) and Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), which does not make Mancunian supporters dream. In all this slump, the residents of Old Trafford must manage the thorny file Cristiano Ronaldo.

A case that divides the locker room

The Portuguese wants to leave MU to play in the Champions League. He did not announce it officially. But his attitude betrays him, he who missed the summer tour for personal reasons according to the club and who left the stadium even before the end of the friendly match against Rayo Vallecano. Yesterday, the English press also indicated that the Lusitanian star had been seen several times having lunch alone at the Carrington training center. This illustrates a certain break with his club, although part of the locker room, especially young people, wants him to stay.

But other elements are calling for his departure in order to free the team and so that the locker room is no longer polluted by his desires for elsewhere and his behavior. Within the management, the CR7 case also divided since everyone did not agree on whether to sell it or not. However, MU has long been unanimous in indicating that it is against the departure of the 37-year-old striker. But for the past few days, the trend has been reversing. Erik ten Hag, dismayed by the attitude of the player since his return, is the first to have opened the door to him.

A departure is considered by MU but…

Information revealed yesterday by The Athletic and confirmed today by The Telegraph which says more about it. The English media indicates that the Dutch coach will not block the player’s departure. He will not be an obstacle explains the Telegram, who adds that Manchester United are also giving in. The Mancunians are considering allowing him to leave the club if he manages to find a new club and has an offer in his hands. Which is not the case at the moment, when his agent Jorge Mendes has tested the waters with several clubs this summer (Chelsea, Atlético, PSG, Bayern Munich).

What exasperate the English, who do not understand why the CR7 clan creates all this agitation when there is not officially a club ready to buy it. The English team also thinks that the player’s objective is to obtain a termination of contract which would allow him to become a free agent and sign elsewhere. An option that is not considered by Man Utd, who want to recover money. Although the Manchester Evening News announces that Joel Glazer, owner of the club, wants to keep him, Cristiano Ronaldo is winning his showdown with the British club. But the hardest part begins, namely finding a club. A mission cut out for a Jorge Mendes who must activate his network to save the CR7 soldier.