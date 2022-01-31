Manchester United footballer arrested: “Rape and assault”. The police intervention after the girlfriend’s social report

The player of the Manchester United Mason Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault after his girlfriend Harriet Robson has published a series of video and audio on social media accusing the footballer. United said the 20-year-old forward “will not return to training or playing matches until further notice.” In the stories of Instagram Robson has published a series of photos in which he appears with a bloody face and visible signs of violence on the body and legs. “To all who want to know what Mason Greenwood did to me“, he wrote.

The British police have not named the attacker of the Red Devils but the statement on the investigation was provided after the investigation of the footballer. “Greater Manchester police were informed today of images and videos online on social media posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence,” police said in a statement. “An investigation has been launched and we can confirm that a man in his 20s was arrested on charges of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning, ”he added.