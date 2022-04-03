Manchester United gets stuck and loses sight of the Champions positions
Manchester, England.
A languid Manchester United did not go beyond the draw at Old Trafford against Leicester City (1-1) and dropped out of the fight for the Premier League Champions positions, which this weekend reached the thirtieth day.
Ralf Rangnick’s team, who could not count on Cristiano Ronaldo due to illness, has won just one win in the last four games. The downturn is evident in the ‘reds’, surpassed by a more motivated rival but anchored in the middle of the table without any goal in the remainder of the season.
The damage could have been greater for United. David de Gea, with a couple of decisive performances, denied the goal to the ‘foxes’, who scored a second goal that was annulled by the VAR.
Without conviction, Manchester tried to take control, which barely bothered Kasper Schmaichel.
Only the meeting was shaken in the last half hour. It was Leicester who took the lead in the 63rd minute when a James Maddison pass was headed in by Nigerian Kelechi Iheanacho, who beat De Gea.
United responded immediately, finding the equalizer four minutes later. A shot by Marcus Rashford, who had left minutes before, from the edge of the box was neutralized by Schmaichel, but his clearance was used by the Brazilian Fred, who took the ball into the net.
Leicester could win. A header from Wesley Fofana put De Gea to the test, who made a great save. Then came Maddison’s goal that invalidated the VAR.
The point leaves Manchester United sixth, three behind Arsenal, fourth, which has two fewer games. Leicester are ninth.