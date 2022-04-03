Manchester United gets stuck and loses sight of the Champions positions

A languid Manchester United did not go beyond the draw at Old Trafford against Leicester City (1-1) and dropped out of the fight for the Premier League Champions positions, which this weekend reached the thirtieth day.

Ralf Rangnick’s team, who could not count on Cristiano Ronaldo due to illness, has won just one win in the last four games. The downturn is evident in the ‘reds’, surpassed by a more motivated rival but anchored in the middle of the table without any goal in the remainder of the season.

The damage could have been greater for United. David de Gea, with a couple of decisive performances, denied the goal to the ‘foxes’, who scored a second goal that was annulled by the VAR.