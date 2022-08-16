Entertainment

Manchester United give in to the whims of Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

Erik Ten Hag will no longer be an obstacle, Manchester United will give in. Nothing will hold Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United.

If there is one certainty about this summer transfer window, it is that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United to play in the next Champions League. He did not announce it officially but his attitude gives it away. In conflict for many and many weeks now with his management, the Portuguese wants to pack up. A departure demanded that the Reds Devils would be on the verge of giving in to him.

According to information revealed by The Telegraph, Erik Ten Hag has already abdicated. Aware of the quarrels caused in the locker room and a split caused among his men, the Dutchman is no longer an obstacle while Manchester United, and its leaders, are on the verge of giving in. The Mancunians would now consider letting him go if a club arrives with a reasonable offer in their hands. Only Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea seem to be able to enlist him. At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have won his showdown against the Reds Devils.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 mins ago
0 7 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jessica Biel spectacular with leopard print bikini and panties that makes perfect abdomen

5 mins ago

Wolfgang Petersen died, five movies to remember the German director streaming

11 mins ago

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ trailer leaks online for hours

17 mins ago

Rihanna: her companion A$AP Rocky charged with shooting in Hollywood

18 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button