Manchester United give in to the whims of Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

Erik Ten Hag will no longer be an obstacle, Manchester United will give in. Nothing will hold Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United.

If there is one certainty about this summer transfer window, it is that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United to play in the next Champions League. He did not announce it officially but his attitude gives it away. In conflict for many and many weeks now with his management, the Portuguese wants to pack up. A departure demanded that the Reds Devils would be on the verge of giving in to him.

According to information revealed by The Telegraph, Erik Ten Hag has already abdicated. Aware of the quarrels caused in the locker room and a split caused among his men, the Dutchman is no longer an obstacle while Manchester United, and its leaders, are on the verge of giving in. The Mancunians would now consider letting him go if a club arrives with a reasonable offer in their hands. Only Atlético de Madrid and Chelsea seem to be able to enlist him. At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have won his showdown against the Reds Devils.