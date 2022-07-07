Manchester United – GOAL INFO! : we know the price of Cristiano Ronaldo

Officially, Cristiano Ronaldo (37) is considered untransferable by Manchester United, but the speech is different behind the scenes. While the Portuguese international striker does not hide his desires elsewhere, the Red Devils claim around twenty million euros for his last year of contract, the former player of Juventus Turin or Real Madrid being also willing to make real financial sacrifices in order to facilitate his departure.

Aware of the will of their number 7, the Mancunian leaders have already targeted the duo Anthony (Ajax) – Osimhen (Naples), but it remains to find a way out that can satisfy the various parties concerned. The latest rumors spoke about Bayern and Napoli, but there is absolutely nothing. For its part, Chelsea is indeed looking ahead, but the native of Funchal does not necessarily have the profile sought by a Thomas Tuchel follower of an important pressing.

Champions League goal

Today, “CR7” judges positively the arrival of Erik ten Haag in Manchester, but it is not possible to play this new season without the Champions League. A question of standing but also of statistics. In his entourage, we do not want to rule out any possibility, and the next few weeks could reserve us a big surprise (Barcelona? Roma? Porto?).

