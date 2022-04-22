Manchester United: Harry Maguire Suffers Bomb Threat At His Home

Midtime Editorial

harry maguire suffered a bomb threat. According to the British newspaper The Sun, the captain of the Man Utdreceived a call this Thursday alerting to the fact that supposedly there were explosives in his housein which he lives with his fiancee fern hawkins and their two children.

The alert call forced the also English selected to call the relevant authorities, “cheshire police have sent sniffer dogs to the manor”details the newspaper, who points out that in the end it was all a bad joke because no explosives were found.

However, it should be remembered that the footballer has been in the eye of the hurricane, due to his poor performance with the Reds Devilswas even one of the most beaten by the recent defeat that (4-0) that they suffered against him Liverpool.

harry maguire not only bears the criticism of the fans of the Man Utdbut also with the followers of the english teamto the degree that the strategist of the selective like his companions they have come to his defense on several occasions.

aware of criticism

After the loss to the Liverpool, Maguire acknowledged that he has had ups and downs in the team, although considered that not everything is bad as many have wanted to show.

“Of course I would say that this season I have had bad games. But he wouldn’t be playing every game in Manchester United’s starting eleven if he was playing every game poorly or not playing well enough. There is a reason why the two managers (Ole and Ralf) have put me in the starting eleven every gamefor what he brought to the team, for what I give to the starting eleven…”, he told the press.