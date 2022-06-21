Manchester United has a budget of 190M€ to forget Cristiano Ronaldo – Sport.fr

Under Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United are ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo slip away and are preparing big offers for three signings: Frenkie de Jong, Evanilson and Antony.

The revolution is underway at Manchester United. Arrived to replace Ralf Rangnick, Erik Ten Hag will have full powers to build his workforce next season with a substantial envelope. According to information from the British press, the Reds Devils plan to make significant investments this summer with an envelope of 190 million euros. A budget that would serve to revolutionize the Mancunian workforce while three priorities would have been drawn up internally. Names you think you know brand.

According to the Spanish press, Erik Ten Hag would have targeted three distinct profiles in order to significantly strengthen the Manchester United workforce with the names of Evanilson, Antony and Frenkie de Jong. Three men that the Dutch technician would like to attract into his nets as quickly as possible in order to form a real group next season. A group that could be built without Cristiano Ronaldo, who would be pushed out by the club’s management.