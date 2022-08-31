Manchester United have a plan to retain Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s next after this ad

The longest days. For Cristiano Ronaldo, this end of the transfer window promises to be eventful and indecisive. But the Portuguese international will finally be set on his future. A future that could be written at Manchester United or elsewhere. Everything is possible. Since the beginning of July, the 37-year-old striker has been a candidate for departure. Indeed, he wants to play in the Champions League, a competition in which he shines every year.

CR7 will soon be fixed

Several clubs have therefore been approached. A long and prestigious list in which we find Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP. For different reasons, all would have said no to Jorge Mendes, who is struggling to find a club worthy of the name for his client. CR7’s last chance could ultimately be Naples. But his agent will have to work miracles.

Indeed, he will have to convince Man Utd to write a check for 140 million euros for Victor Osimhen while completing the arrival of his protege. The option of a loan is also studied. What is certain is that the soap opera Cristiano Ronaldo risks agitating this final sprint of the transfer window. And even more since the former Real Madrid player has promised to empty his bag once the transfer market is over.

MU think they have impressed CR7

We will then know in which club the Lusitanian star will evolve. And chances are it will be at Manchester United. Although the CR7 case annoys Erik ten Hag, who opened the door to a departure, and some players in the workforce, the possibility that he remains with the residents of Old Trafford exists. Moreover, this would not completely displease the Mancunian management. In effect, The Sun reveals United believe they can retain the 37-year-old.

The Premier League team believes that its very ambitious transfer window with the signings of Antony and especially Casemiro, whom CR7 knows and appreciates, can convince the player to stay. The Sun even says that the club, which spent 240 million euros this summer, thinks it has impressed CR7. Just that. The leaders believe that there are still chances that he can stay and get along with Erik ten Hag. A coach who has always wanted to work with him in the past. But Cristiano Ronaldo will have to accept the Dutchman’s methods. It remains to be seen whether the Portuguese, who is still aiming for an arrival in Napoli, will be ready to start from scratch with the Red Devils.